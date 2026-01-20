/'Mother of all deals': EU and India edge closer to landmark free trade agreement

The European Union and India appear closer than ever to concluding a free trade agreement that has been more than 15 years in the making, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen signalled renewed momentum during the World Economic Forum in Davos. Speaking on the EU’s efforts to rebalance global trade ties, von der Leyen described the negotiations as approaching a decisive stage. While stopping short of declaring victory, she suggested the deal could become one of the most far-reaching trade arrangements either side has pursued, potentially linking a combined consumer base of around two billion people and representing nearly one-quarter of global economic output.

If finalised, the agreement would connect one of the world’s fastest-expanding large economies with one of its most influential trading blocs, at a time when supply chains are being redesigned amid geopolitical uncertainty. The implications would stretch far beyond tariff reductions, influencing investment flows, manufacturing strategies and technology cooperation. For Brussels, the deal fits squarely into its broader effort to reduce overdependence on China and strengthen economic ties with partners it considers reliable. For New Delhi, expanded access to the EU’s 27-member market—already its second-largest trading partner, would help boost exports and support India’s push to climb the global manufacturing ladder.

Negotiations on the India–EU free trade agreement began in 2007 but lost momentum for nearly a decade before being revived in 2022. Since their restart, talks have been paired with the India–EU Trade and Technology Council, which has helped address complex issues around digital rules, supply chains and emerging technologies, moving discussions well beyond traditional trade barriers.

Geopolitical shifts have injected urgency into the process. The EU is accelerating efforts to diversify supply sources, while India is positioning itself as a key alternative hub in global production networks. Trade volumes already underscore the relationship’s importance. Goods trade reached €124 billion in 2023, and services trade—dominated by IT and digital offerings, is estimated at around €60 billion. Officials on both sides believe a comprehensive agreement could significantly expand these figures, particularly in sectors such as clean energy, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing and digital services.

Nonetheless, difficult issues remain unresolved. The EU continues to press India to lower tariffs on products such as cars, wine and spirits, areas New Delhi has long protected to safeguard domestic industries. India, for its part, is pushing for greater mobility for skilled professionals, an issue complicated by differing immigration rules across EU member states. Other sensitive topics include sustainability requirements, access to public procurement markets and regulatory alignment, all of which carry domestic political implications. Acknowledging these challenges, von der Leyen stressed that negotiations are not yet complete.