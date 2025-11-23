/‘Kamasutra and Christmas’: Controversial ad in Goa sparks outrage online, probe launched

A promotional advertisement in Goa has turned into a ich escalation so much that police had to intervene on Sunday (Nov 23). The ad was a part of a four-day programme with the title: “Tales of Kamasutra and Christmas Celebrations". The event was scheduled to take place from December 25 to 28, but local groups objected sharply, saying the theme was inappropriate.

Following this, a Goa-based NGO filed a complaint about the event. A poster of the programme had been circulating online, prompting the police to respond publicly. The Goa Police, on X, announced that they had taken note of the issue and instructed the organisers to cancel the event. The police also instructed authorities to remove all online advertisements linked to the programme.

"We have promptly taken cognizance of this matter and have directed organisers to not go ahead with the event. Organisers have also been directed to remove the advertisements from social media. Additionally, police stations have been directed to maintain vigil over upcoming events in their jurisdiction," the Goa Police wrote.

The event was being promoted under the name of the Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh Foundation. The controversy gained momentum after Arun Pandey, founder of the NGO ARZ (Anyaya Rahit Zindagi), filed a formal complaint with the Crime Branch.