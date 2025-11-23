/'May include Ukrainian perspective', says Zelensky on US peace plan as Western allies meet in Geneva to discuss it

Top European and Ukrainian envoys held a meeting on Sunday (Nov 23) in Geneva after the US President Donald Trump announced his 28-point plan for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the controversial US plan to end the war may include "Ukrainian perspectives".

"Currently, there is an understanding that the American proposals may include a number of elements based on Ukrainian perspectives and critical for Ukrainian national interests," he said on social media. The head of the Ukrainian delegation, presidential chief of staff Andrii Yermak, wrote on social media that they held their first meeting with the national security advisers from the UK, France, and Germany.

“The next meeting is with the U.S. delegation. We are in a very constructive mood,” Yermak said, adding, “We continue working together to achieve a lasting and just peace for Ukraine.”

Meanwhile, Trump said on Saturday (Nov 22) that the peace plan the US has proposed for the Russia-Ukraine war is not the final offer. “No, not my final offer. We’d like to get to peace. It should’ve happened a long time ago," Trump told reporters. “The Ukraine war with Russia should have never happened. If I were president, it never would have happened. We’re trying to get it ended. One way or the other, we have to get it ended,” he added.

The American president was asked what would happen if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky didn’t accept the plan by his deadline on Thursday. Trump replied, "Then he can continue to fight his little heart out.” Trump's statement came after the European leaders at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg said that the 28-point plan needs more "Word".

“The initial draft of the 28-point plan includes important elements that will be essential for a just and lasting peace,” the leaders said, according to Reuters. “We believe therefore that the draft is a basis which will require additional work.”