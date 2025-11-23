US President Donald Trump criticised Ukrainian leaders and US allies in a new statement on the Truth Social app on Sunday (Nov 23), claiming Kyiv has shown “zero gratitude” for American support during the Russia-Ukraine war. He also accused European nations of continuing to buy Russian oil while the United States supplies “massive amounts of weapons” to NATO for Ukraine. “God bless all the lives that have been lost in the human catastrophe,” Trump said.

He also claimed in his post that the Russia-Ukraine war would not have occurred, and a “strong and proper US and Ukrainian leadership” could have prevented the conflict. His comments were posted in a lengthy statement on social media, where he again repeated unproven allegations that the 2020 presidential election was “rigged and stolen," adding that "there would be no Ukraine/Russia War, as there wasn’t, not even a mention, during my first Term in Office."

"The War between Russia and Ukraine is a violent and terrible one that, with strong and proper U.S. and Ukrainian LEADERSHIP, would have NEVER HAPPENED. It began long before I took office for a Second Term, during the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration, and has only gotten worse. If the 2020 Presidential Election was not RIGGED & STOLEN, the only thing the Radical Left Democrats are good at doing, there would be no Ukraine/Russia War, as there wasn’t, not even a mention, during my first Term in Office. Putin would never have attacked! It was only when he saw Sleepy Joe in action that he said, “Now is my chance!” The rest is history, and so it continues," he said in the post.

