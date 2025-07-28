/'Forces had freedom to choose targets, give strong response': Rajnath Singh reveals fresh details of Op Sindoor

While giving details on the Operation Sindoor against nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the armed forces of the country were given full freedom to choose their targets to achieve the objectives of the operation against terrorism. Singh, while speaking in the parliament on Monday (July 28), said, “The overall politico-military objective of Operation Sindoor was to punish Pakistan for waging a proxy war in the form of terrorism. That is why the armed forces were given complete freedom to choose their targets and give a strong response."

The minister said that the aim of Operation Sindoor was not to start a war but to showcase the military power of India that brings the enemies to their knees. "On the morning of May 10, when the Indian Air Force struck multiple Pakistani airfields, Pakistan admitted defeat and tried to end hostilities,” Singh said.

The defence minister also said that the Operation Sindoor has been paused and is not over. He said that if Pakistan attempts any misadventure in the future, the operation will resume.

“The Indian Air Force's powerful strikes, the Indian Army's strong response along the Line of Control, and the Indian Navy's offensive posturing compelled Pakistan to back down,” Singh added.

'How terrorists reached Pahalgam?'

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared details of Operation Sindoor against nine terror sites in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan in the parliament on Monday (July 28). Reacting to that, the Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi targeted the BJP-led government for answering the central question regarding the April 22 Pahalgam attack: How did terrorists reach the area?

“This is the age of war of information. The honourable minister spoke a lot, but did not answer how the terrorists could reach Pahalgam at all, and managed to slaughter 26 people there,” Gogoi, deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said. The MP said that the opposition demanded a special debate on the operation to ask these precise questions only, but did not get the answer.

'They have not asked us...'

After this, the defence minister said the opposition never asks about the success of Operation Sindoor or the achievements of the Indian armed forces. "A few members of the Opposition have been asking how many of our aircraft were shot down. I feel their question does not adequately represent our national sentiments. They have not asked us how many enemy aircraft our Armed Forces shot down," Rajnath Singh said.