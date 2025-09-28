/‘Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh inspires every Indian’: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (Sep 28) during the 126th episode of his monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat' paid tribute to Indian revolutionary freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Speaking on the occasion of Bhagat Singh's 118th birth anniversary, the Indian PM recalled Singh's letter to the Britishers demanding prisoner-of-war-like treatment. "Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh is an inspiration for every Indian, especially the youth. Fearlessness was deeply ingrained in his nature," said Modi.

Bhagat Singh's fearlessness in the face of death

Paying respect to Bhagat Singh, Modi noted that "Before being hanged, he had written a letter to the British requesting a prisoner of war-like treatment from the British and that he and his associates be shot to death, rather than being hanged. He was very sensitive towards people's sufferings".

Earlier today, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also paid a tribute to Bhagat Singh. In a post on X, the Congress chief expressed concern about the inequality in society and spoke against hateful, divisive ideologies. He added that Bhagat Singh's patriotism, which was centred on equality and unity, continues to be an inspiration for Indians. "The love for the country will not go away from the heart even after death. The fragrance of the country will also come from my soil. ~ Martyr Bhagat Singh," said Kharge, adding, “Respectful tribute to the great freedom fighter, Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh ji, who sacrificed everything for the Independence of the country, on his birth anniversary.”