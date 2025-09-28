Delhi Police on Sunday (Sep 28) arrested Swami Chaitanya Nanda Saraswati, a self-styled godman and former chairman of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, from Agra. He faces allegations of molesting more than 17 female students, defrauding the Sri Sharada Peetham, and using vehicles with forged number plates. The so-called 'godman' was on a run for the past few days. His arrest comes weeks after a case was registered against him at Vasant Kunj police station under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The initial complaint was filed on August 4, 2025, leading to multiple police raids before he was finally tracked down.

Also read | Swami Chaitanyanand denied pre-arrest bail in financial irregularitiescase

Chaitanyananda Saraswati, as per an ANI report, was arrested from a hotel late on Saturday night. He will be produced before the court on Sunday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Allegations against Swami Chaitanya Nanda Saraswati

According to police, Saraswati allegedly molested several PGDM students at the institute, many of whom were from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scholarship quota. A total of 32 students have recorded statements, with 17 directly accusing him of using abusive language, sending obscene messages on the messaging application WhatsApp, and making unwanted physical advances.