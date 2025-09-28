Delhi Police arrested self-styled godman Swami Chaitanya Nanda Saraswati in Agra. The former Sri Sharada Institute chairman faces charges of molesting over 17 female students, among other things.
Delhi Police on Sunday (Sep 28) arrested Swami Chaitanya Nanda Saraswati, a self-styled godman and former chairman of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, from Agra. He faces allegations of molesting more than 17 female students, defrauding the Sri Sharada Peetham, and using vehicles with forged number plates. The so-called 'godman' was on a run for the past few days. His arrest comes weeks after a case was registered against him at Vasant Kunj police station under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The initial complaint was filed on August 4, 2025, leading to multiple police raids before he was finally tracked down.
Chaitanyananda Saraswati, as per an ANI report, was arrested from a hotel late on Saturday night. He will be produced before the court on Sunday.
According to police, Saraswati allegedly molested several PGDM students at the institute, many of whom were from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scholarship quota. A total of 32 students have recorded statements, with 17 directly accusing him of using abusive language, sending obscene messages on the messaging application WhatsApp, and making unwanted physical advances.
Saraswati, also known as Parthasarathy, was associated with the Sri Sharada Institute but has since been disowned by its parent body, the Sringeri-based Sri Sharada Peetham. In a statement, the Peetham said: “Parthasarathy, has engaged in activities that are illegal, inappropriate, and detrimental to the interests of Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, Sringeri (Peetham). As a result, the Peetham has severed all ties with him. The Peetham has also lodged complaints with the relevant authorities.”