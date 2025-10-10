/'Afghanistan's support to India during Pahalgam terror attack was noteworthy', says foreign minister Jaishankar at meeting with Taliban counterpart

In a significant diplomatic engagement, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held bilateral talks with Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi on Friday (October 10), reaffirming India’s commitment to Afghanistan’s development, stability, and sovereignty. Welcoming Muttaqi and his delegation, Jaishankar said the visit marked “an important step in advancing ties and affirming the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan.” He highlighted that in-person exchanges were invaluable in forging closer cooperation and identifying shared priorities.

Reiterating India’s role as a “well-wisher and contiguous neighbour,” Jaishankar underlined that India’s longstanding partnership with Afghanistan was being renewed. He noted that India had implemented numerous infrastructure projects in Afghanistan over the years and expressed readiness to maintain, repair, and complete existing commitments. Jaishankar announced that India would commit to six new development projects, the details of which would be made public after the talks. He also personally handed over five of the 20 ambulances gifted by India to Afghanistan and announced the supply of MRI and CT scan machines, vaccines for immunization, and cancer medicines to Afghan hospitals. He highlighted India’s earlier support during the COVID-19 pandemic and its drug rehabilitation assistance through the UNODC.

Humanitarian Aid and Reconstruction

India’s prompt disaster relief response to last month’s Kunar and Nangarhar earthquakes was acknowledged during the meeting. Jaishankar said Indian relief materials were dispatched within hours and announced plans to help reconstruct residences in affected areas. He also underlined India’s role as a major food assistance provider, with a new consignment arriving in Kabul on Friday (October 10). Addressing the plight of forcibly repatriated Afghan refugees, Jaishankar expressed India’s commitment to supporting their dignity and livelihood by helping build homes and providing material aid.

Trade, education and cultural links

Highlighting economic ties, Jaishankar welcomed the resumption of additional flights between Kabul and New Delhi and appreciated Afghanistan’s invitation to Indian companies to explore mining opportunities. He also spoke of expanding collaboration on water management and irrigation, an area of historical cooperation between the two countries. Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s longstanding support for education and capacity building, announcing expanded avenues for Afghan students to study in India. He also praised the rise of Afghan cricket, expressing India’s willingness to deepen its sporting support. On visas, Jaishankar noted that India had introduced a new visa module for Afghan citizens in April 2025, resulting in increased issuance across medical, business, and student categories.

Security cooperation and diplomatic upgrade

Emphasising shared security concerns, Jaishankar said that both countries faced the “shared threat of cross-border terrorism” and stressed the need for coordinated efforts to combat it. He appreciated Afghanistan’s solidarity in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, calling it “noteworthy.” In a major diplomatic announcement, Jaishankar declared the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of the Embassy of India, signaling a stronger institutional presence and commitment to bilateral engagement.

Jaishankar concluded by reiterating India’s full commitment to Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence, asserting that closer cooperation would contribute not only to Afghan national development but also to regional stability and resilience. The bilateral talks are expected to deepen cooperation across development, trade, education, security, and humanitarian assistance, marking a new phase in India–Afghanistan relations.

Afghanistan looks at India as a close friend: Muttaqi