/No new air-to-air missiles for Pakistan: US embassy issues clarification on missile sale

The United States has issued a firm denial regarding reports suggesting that Pakistan would receive new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) under a recent contract modification. On Friday, the US embassy clarified that the amendment to an existing Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract, announced by the Department of War on September 30, pertains exclusively to sustainment and spare parts support, with no new missile deliveries involved. In an official statement, the US embassy emphasised that "contrary to false media reports, no part of this referenced contract modification is for deliveries of new AMRAAMs to Pakistan." It further clarified that the sustainment work under this contract does not include any upgrade to Pakistan’s current missile capabilities.
The clarification comes after media outlets, including Dawn newspaper, incorrectly interpreted the US Department of War’s September 30 contract update as a new sale of AMRAAM missiles to Pakistan. The Department had announced that Raytheon Co., based in Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $41 million modification to a previous AMRAAM production contract. This raised the total value of the contract to over $2.5 billion, which involves the production and delivery of missiles to several countries, including the UK, Germany, Israel, Australia, Qatar, Oman, Singapore, Japan, Canada, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Kuwait, Turkey, and Pakistan.
Despite Pakistan’s listing in the announcement, the US Embassy has now confirmed that the inclusion pertains solely to sustainment services, not new missile deliveries. Pakistan had previously purchased approximately 700 AMRAAMs in 2007, which were used to enhance its F-16 fighter fleet. At the time, this was the largest international order for the AMRAAM missile system.
The reports of a new supply deal came shortly after a meeting last month between US President Donald Trump, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Army Chief General Asim Munir, which further fueled speculation about the state of US-Pakistan defense relations. The US clarification underscores that the current modification is intended solely for the support of existing systems and not for any upgrade or expansion of Pakistan’s missile capabilities.