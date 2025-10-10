/North Korea plans massive military parade as Kim Jong Un celebrates Workers’ Party 80th anniversary

This week, Kim Jong Un has extended a warm welcome to foreign dignitaries, preparing to showcase North Korea's latest military advancements during the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea. Despite the secretive nature of the regime, reports suggest that the celebrations will feature a grand parade, potentially held at night, in Pyongyang. This display will likely involve tens of thousands of people, with highly coordinated performances—a hallmark of North Korean spectacles.

The Workers’ Party, the country's sole ruling party, blends the ideology of communism with the cult of personality surrounding the Kim dynasty, which has maintained its tight grip on power for three generations. Military analysts are particularly focused on what new weaponry might be unveiled at the event. Speculation points toward the unveiling of advanced weapons systems, including the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and the Hwasong-11 Ma hypersonic glide vehicle. These technologies would represent significant advancements in North Korea’s military capabilities.

Kim's anniversary celebrations follow a significant diplomatic move last month, when he visited China for a large military parade. There, he strengthened ties with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, solidifying alliances with Beijing and Moscow. These countries have become key partners in North Korea’s growing missile and nuclear ambitions, with Russia also receiving military aid from Pyongyang.

Chinese and Russian officials have already arrived in Pyongyang for the event, underscoring the importance of the growing political and military relationships between these countries. Recent images show Kim meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, and Vietnam's Communist Party chief, To Lam, at a cultural event. In terms of the military display, observers expect the introduction of new advanced weaponry, including short-range ballistic missiles and potentially unmanned systems or AI-powered technologies. North Korea's past parades have been opportunities to showcase innovations designed to threaten the US and its allies, and this one could be no different.

Kim’s focus on solid-fuel missiles, such as the Hwasong-20, reflects North Korea's push to develop more reliable and mobile missile systems. This would allow for quicker deployment and launch, a strategic advantage over previous liquid-fueled missiles. While the Hwasong-20 has not been fully tested, there is anticipation that the North may attempt a live launch during or around the anniversary celebrations.