/Israel approves first phase of Trump’s Gaza plan for ceasefire, hostage release but THESE questions remain unanswered

In a post on X, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote, “The government has just now approved the framework for the release of all of the hostages – the living and the deceased.” Outlining the timeline of events that would follow as per the agreement, an Israeli government spokesperson said the ceasefire would go into force within 24 hours of government approval of the deal. After that 24-hour period, the hostages held in Gaza would be freed within 72 hours. Hamas' exiled Gaza chief Khalil Al-Hayya said he had received guarantees from the United States and other mediators that the war was over. According to Reuters, 20 Israeli hostages are still believed to be alive in Gaza, while 26 are presumed dead, and the fate of two is unknown. While Hamas agreed for releasing all the hostages, it also said that recovering the bodies of the dead may take time.