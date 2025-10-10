/Israel approves first phase of Trump’s Gaza plan for ceasefire, hostage release but THESE questions remain unanswered

Israel approved a ceasefire deal with Hamas on Friday, paving the way to stop fighting in Gaza within a day and start releasing Israeli hostages within three days. The US-backed agreement aims to end the two-year conflict and gradually withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza.
Israel's government has officially ratified a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, setting the stage to pause the devastating war in Gaza within 24 hours and secure the release of all the hostages within the following 72 hours. The Israeli cabinet approved the deal early Friday morning, roughly 24 hours after mediators announced the first phase of Donald Trump's peace agreement.
Read more | Gaza ceasefire: Israel-Hamas phase one peace deal signed, Trump to visit Middle East on Sunday
In a post on X, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote, “The government has just now approved the framework for the release of all of the hostages – the living and the deceased.” Outlining the timeline of events that would follow as per the agreement, an Israeli government spokesperson said the ceasefire would go into force within 24 hours of government approval of the deal. After that 24-hour period, the hostages held in Gaza would be freed within 72 hours. Hamas' exiled Gaza chief Khalil Al-Hayya said he had received guarantees from the United States and other mediators that the war was over. According to Reuters, 20 Israeli hostages are still believed to be alive in Gaza, while 26 are presumed dead, and the fate of two is unknown. While Hamas agreed for releasing all the hostages, it also said that recovering the bodies of the dead may take time.
While the first phase of Trump’s 20-point plan has been approved and sparked celebrations in both Gaza and Tel Aviv, several critical issues remain unresolved regarding the long-term future of the Gaza Strip.