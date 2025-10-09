Another war was stopped by US President Donald Trump, as Israel’s cabinet approved the Gaza peace deal after a discussion. But the announcement came from America. “We ended the war in Gaza and created peace,” Trump said. He also hopes for everlasting peace in the Middle East. Lauding his nation, he said “All Americans should be proud of the role our country has played in bringing this horrible war to an end.”

While talking about the peace deal, he mentioned the war between Israel and Hamas as the eighth war he ended and is now looking to end the one ongoing between Russia and Ukraine. Talking of the Middle East, Trump didn’t hesitate before saying, ‘the rich ones, the less than rich ones, they are all coming together’. He was elated to announce how the Middle East has come together to end the war in Gaza. Trump will be visiting Egypt for the ‘official signing’.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump is now confident about ending the Russia-Ukraine war and reiterated that the conflict would have happened had he been in power when it began.

The US president further emphasised on the hostage deal and said they they would be back with their families on either Monday or Tuesday. But just as he said this, Trump went ahead to clarify, “The hostages are coming; they consider them hostages. They talk about them as hostages, but they are approximately 28 dead people.” Did the 79-year-old imply that the hostages are dead? And instantaneously, he said, “…look forward to welcoming the hostages.”