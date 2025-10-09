US Secretary of State Marco Rubio passed a handwritten note to President Donald Trump during a white house roundtable with conservative influencers over Antifa. The note was snapped by several photo journalists, has gained attention. "You need to approve a Truth Social post soon so you can announce the deal first,” urging Trump to publicly announce a Middle East peace agreement. The note was signed ‘very close’ at the top, underlining the urgency of the message. The meeting with influencers had already extended over an hour, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was waiting eagerly to deliver the important news, emphasising that this had to be done in private; however, as he grew restless, he passed on a handwritten note on white house stationery.

Just after receiving the note, Trump said, "I was just given a note by the secretary of state saying that we're very close to a deal on the Middle East, and they're gonna need me pretty quickly."

A couple of hours after the incident, Trump made a lengthy post on Truth Social. declaring that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of the peace plan. The announcement was made after consultation with people such as Jared Kushner, Witkoff. It also highlights the close coordination between Trump and his team before the public announcement.

This also shows that eventhough Trump sometimes goes on a mid night rampage of Truth Social posts, the important ones are carefully crafted with assistance from staffs. For instance, Natalie Harp, a former staffer, has been reported to have posted on Trump's behalf in the past. Additionally, Meredith McIver, a former staff writer for The Trump Organization, has been credited with ghostwriting several of Trump's books and speeches.