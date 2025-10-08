/Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was under pressure from Jewish donors

Recent reports have indicated that the conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was bullied by Jewish donors. A screenshot from a private group chat surfaced, which allegedly shows Charlie Kirk being pressured for hosting guests critical of Israel. The private screenshot shared by another conservative commentator, Candace Owens, shows that Charlie Kirk was losing Jewish donors for refusing to disinvite another conservative commentator, Tucker Carlson. He was supposedly planning to leave the Israeli cause just two days prior to getting shot at Utah.

Candace Owens, a former employee of Turning Point USA, contradicted that there was a bigger plot behind the murder of Charlie Kirk, instead of the FBI's framing of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as the prime suspect.

"The very day before Charlie Kirk died, he expressed that he thought he was going to be killed. He told these people, 'I think they’re going to kill me.' He did not express that to me. So I am telling you this based on the testimony of three people, and I am saying this because I hope that these people, who I think are good, will be inspired to come forward with that again," said Candace Owens.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Candace Owen's comments were validated by another Turning Point spokesperson, Andrew Kolvet, who said that the screenshot was real. They have discussed it with the authorities. He also said that Charlie has reportedly written a letter to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggesting to him that he was losing support in the US.

Conspiracy theories around Charlie's assassination

Annasthasia Casey, an author whose identity or whereabouts are unknown, allegedly wrote a book about the assassination of Charlie Kirk even before it happened. "The Shooting of Charlie Kirk: A Comprehensive Account of the Utah Calley University Attack, the Aftermath, and America's Response," the book was listed on Amazon with the publication date of September 9, before the assassination. Amazon reportedly removed the listing and clarified that the book was posted on September 10, after Kirk was assassinated. Now this is something bat s**t crazy. It is impossible to write a book and get it published within 24 hours. It requires a minimum of 24-72 hours to get a book passed the review and verification stage on Amazon, considering the manuscript was edited, proofread, and the book cover and layout design were ready.

Chief Rabbi of Israel, David Yosef, sent a condolence letter to Kirk's family, allegedly surprisingly on September 2, praising him as ‘a true friend of the Jewish people’. Later, he clarified that it was a typo and that it was meant to be September 12. The post has been deleted now.

The conspiracy theories around Charlie Kirk's death is spreading like wildfire, with multiple claims ranging from improbable to implausible. A pre event book, a predated later from Chief Rabbi, now Candace Owens revelations, there are too many anomalies some of which can't be dismissed as lacking credibility.