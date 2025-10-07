/Trump considering pardon for convicted sex trafficker Ghislane Maxwell, wants to prove to God he is 'good enough'

Trump, 79, seems to be battling with mortality like everyone else of his age does. On Monday, while talking to reporters, he once again highlighted his desire to get into heaven. He said that he wanted to prove to God that he is good enough for the next step. For that purpose, he is considering a pardon for the convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. Earlier on Sunday, Trump agreed to an interview with CNN anchor Jake Tapper, but instead of talking directly or over the phone. He answered the questions over texts at an unspecified time, sparking fresh interest in his health.

During the interview at Oval Office event, when Trump was asked about organising a prayer meet prior to the country's 250th anniversary next year, he replied, “We’re dealing with lots of different faiths, religions. And I felt for a long time that if a country doesn’t have religion, doesn’t have faith, doesn’t have God, it’s gonna be very hard to be a good country.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He insisted that there is no reason to be good if he didn't have to prove to God. "You know, there's no reason to be good. I want to be good because you want to prove to God, so you go to that next step, right? So that's very important to me."

This statement has triggered people online, as they discuss the possibility of him ‘standing at the door’ of death. However, even if he is in an emotional phase, his questionable explanation of mortality focuses on God's approval narratives, instead of human ethics. Religious people sometimes place their mortality as a subject to the approval of divine contingency. In psychology, it is known as 'transcendent moral locus of control'. In simple words, you're good not because you believe in being good but because you are afraid of external or divine obligations, or you want divine approval for your goodness. This kind of reasoning is very usual with Evangelical Christianity and all other religious moralities.

Trump, back in August, said that he hoped to bring peace between Ukraine and Russia, so that he is accepted in heaven. He said that he is listening he is not doing so while talking to Fox and Friends after hosting European leaders like Zelensky.