‘Hard to find a black cat in a dark room’: Medvedev mocks Trump’s ‘elusive’ submarines near Russia

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Oct 01, 2025, 16:37 IST | Updated: Oct 01, 2025, 16:37 IST
L/R, US President Donald Trump boarding Air Force One at RAF Lossiemouth, north-east Scotland on July 29, 2025 and then Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in Moscow on January 7, 2020 Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev ridicules Trump’s claim of nuclear submarines near Russia, calling them as elusive as a 'black cat in a dark room.'

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev mocked the US President over his claims that he had deployed a nuclear submarine near the Russian waters. In a social media post on Tuesday, Medvedev said that there were no submarines on Russian shores.

Russia's Medvedev and Trump had been at par with each other in threats and counter-threats. Trump had earlier called Medvedev a ‘stupid person’ and said that he deployed ‘a submarine or two’ in response to Medvedev's provocative statement. Medvedev, a Putin loyalist, had been repeatedly invoking Russian nuclear capabilities to challenge Trump's rhetoric about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the most recent statement, Medvedev mocked Trump and said that ‘Nuclear Subs for Posts on X.’ He likened it to a ‘New episode of the thriller series’. He compared the US nuclear presence in Russian seas, invisible like a ‘black cat in a dark room’, suggesting that Trump's submarines are either elusive or imaginary.

The verbal clash between Medvedev and Trump is similar to the Russia-US relations of mockery and distrust. Medvedev gives a window to otherwise calm and confident Russia's view of the US perception of its military superiority. The ‘black cat in a dark room’ analogy is Russia's perception of US bluffing, exaggeration, and fabricating threats

About the Author

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...Read More

