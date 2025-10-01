/‘Hard to find a black cat in a dark room’: Medvedev mocks Trump’s ‘elusive’ submarines near Russia

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev mocked the US President over his claims that he had deployed a nuclear submarine near the Russian waters. In a social media post on Tuesday, Medvedev said that there were no submarines on Russian shores.

Russia's Medvedev and Trump had been at par with each other in threats and counter-threats. Trump had earlier called Medvedev a ‘stupid person’ and said that he deployed ‘a submarine or two’ in response to Medvedev's provocative statement. Medvedev, a Putin loyalist, had been repeatedly invoking Russian nuclear capabilities to challenge Trump's rhetoric about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the most recent statement, Medvedev mocked Trump and said that ‘Nuclear Subs for Posts on X.’ He likened it to a ‘New episode of the thriller series’. He compared the US nuclear presence in Russian seas, invisible like a ‘black cat in a dark room’, suggesting that Trump's submarines are either elusive or imaginary.

The verbal clash between Medvedev and Trump is similar to the Russia-US relations of mockery and distrust. Medvedev gives a window to otherwise calm and confident Russia's view of the US perception of its military superiority. The ‘black cat in a dark room’ analogy is Russia's perception of US bluffing, exaggeration, and fabricating threats