/‘Risk of escalating into...’: Former Russian president’s BIG warning to Europeans amid tensions with NATO and EU

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Monday (Sep 29) warned European leaders that if they made the mistake of triggering a war against Moscow, it could escalate into a conflict with “weapons of mass destruction”. His remarks come amid Russia’s heightened tensions with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) nations and the European Union (EU), fueled by several drone sightings in Europe.

In a post on Telegram, Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said that Russia does not need such a war, including with “frigid old Europe”. He added that the European powers “simply cannot afford a war with Russia” and that “the possibility of a fatal accident always exists.”

“And such a conflict has an absolutely real risk of escalating into a war using weapons of mass destruction,” Medvedev said.

Earlier this week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused NATO and the EU of declaring a “real war” against Russia by showing support to Ukraine and directly engaging in the conflict.

“Another clear example is the crisis in Ukraine provoked by the West, through which NATO and the EU have ... already declared a real war on my country and are directly involved in it,” Lavrov said at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Tensions between Russia and Western blocs escalated after European nations accused Russia of violating their airspace with drones and fighter jets in recent weeks, including in Poland, Estonia, and Romania. Germany, Norway, and Denmark have also raised concerns over unexplained drone activity in their airspace.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Monday (Sep 29) that Russia was likely behind mysterious drone sightings over several Scandinavian airports, prompting authorities to close operations briefly.