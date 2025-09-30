As the US government is teetering towards a shutdown, Trump, 79, posted an AI-generated deepfake video on Truth Social. The video depicts House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero and a moustache as the ‘Mexican Hat Dance’ plays in the background. At the same time, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was speaking in a doctored voice. The voice can be heard saying that ‘no one loves Democrats anymore’ because of their ‘woke, trans bulls**t’. If Democrats give ‘free healthcare’ to all these 'illegal aliens', then they might vote for Democrats.

A looming government shutdown

The video comes just after Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries had a meeting with Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson over a potential deal before a government shutdown. However, they failed to reach an agreement. Democrat leaders want healthcare funding as a requirement to keep the government open.

“If he accepts some of our demands, which we believe are supported by the American people regarding health care and the elimination of wasteful spending, he could avoid a government shutdown," said Schumer to reporters in the White House.

Since the assassination of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk, Trump had accused the left of rhetoric of the rise in political violence. However, this recent video by Trump shows how far-right is trying to stir up a cultural war, championed by the likes of Charlie Kirk, Steve Bannon and Ben Shapiro, to subvert the narrative from class issues as the government looms towards a shutdown.

In an interview with MSNBC, Hakeem Jeffries called it ‘disgusting’: “Bigotry will get you nowhere. We are fighting to protect the healthcare of the American people in the face of an unprecedented Republican assault.”

Speaker Mike Jhonson warned in case of a shutdown, "The WIC program, the nutrition program -- women, infants, and children -- that program won't be funded. FEMA won't be funded." While Democrats argued that ‘GOP budgets already cut WIC, FEMA, mental health & Medicaid.’