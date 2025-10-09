/Will Donald Trump win Nobel Peace Prize or will it go to surprise candidate? Here's what experts suggest

After the Israel and Hamas agreement to pause the fighting in Gaza and release all hostages, White House dubbed Donald Trump as 'The Peace President' on the social media platform X.
The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize is scheduled to be announced on Friday, 10 October at 11 am Oslo time (2:30 pm IST) by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Prior to the announcement, speculation around potential contenders has intensified. Out of those, the most vocal contender is United States President Donald Trump, who has continuously claimed for the suitable candidate who deserves the prize for supposedly resolving multiple global conflicts, including his oft-repeated claim of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after their four-day clash in May.
After the Israel and Hamas agreement to pause the fighting in Gaza and release all hostages, White House dubbed Donald Trump as 'The Peace President' on the social media platform X. However, despite Trump's consistent public campaign and high-profile endorsements, international experts widely agree that Trump will not receive the honour — at least not this year.
"No, it will not be Trump this year," said Peter Wallensteen, a Swedish professor and expert on international affairs, in an interview with the news agency AFP news agency. "But perhaps next year? By then, the dust will have settled around his various initiatives, including the Gaza crisis," he added.
The director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo, Nina Graeger, indicated that there are several reasons why Trump’s record does not align with Alfred Nobel’s intent. “He has withdrawn the US from the World Health Organisation and from the Paris Accord on climate, he has initiated a trade war on old friends and allies," she said. “That is not exactly what we think about when we think about a peaceful president or someone who really is interested in promoting peace," Graeger added.
Dr Samir Puri, director of the Centre for Global Governance and Security at Chatham House, told Sky News that “there’s an absurdity to Trump’s claims, but like many of his claims, within the absurdity there are sometimes grains of truth." However, he underscored that there is a “vast difference between getting fighting to stop in the short-term and resolving the root causes of the conflict." He also added that the efforts of Trump amount to “conflict management" rather than resolution.
This year, the Nobel Committee has nominated a total of 338 individuals and organisations for the coveted Nobel Peace Prize, although the list is kept sealed for 50 years. In this list, the eligible nominators include lawmakers, government officials, past laureates, select academics, and members of the Nobel committee.
However, there are no clear and fixed frontrunners in 2025, as speculation revolves around a few high-profile contenders. Among the names being discussed are:
Some observers believe the Nobel Committee may use this year’s award to reaffirm its support for a global order that faces increasing challenges from leaders like Donald Trump. Possible recipients in this category include UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), or UNRWA, the Palestinian relief organisation.
Others suggest the prize could focus on global justice or press freedom, which will honour institutions which include the International Criminal Court, the International Court of Justice, or watchdog groups like the Committee to Protect Journalists and Reporters Without Borders.