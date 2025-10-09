/'They will find a reason...', says Donald Trump when asked if he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for resolving global conflicts

US President Donald Trump has once again made a bold statement regarding his contributions on the global stage. He asserted that he has resolved more international conflicts than any other leader in history, including tensions between nuclear-armed countries and regional disputes. Specifically, Trump referenced his efforts in the India-Pakistan war earlier this year as a prime example of his conflict-resolution success. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday (October 8), Trump was asked about his chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize this year. His response was characteristically self-assured, yet laced with a hint of skepticism. "I have no idea... Marco would tell you we settled seven wars. We're close to settling an eighth. I think we'll end up settling the Russia situation," he said, underscoring the scale of what he claims to be his diplomatic triumphs.

Trump’s remarks, however, are not new. The president has repeatedly said that he helped bring an end to multiple wars and geopolitical tensions during his time in office. His list of resolved conflicts, though, is somewhat vague. Trump has never provided an official or consistent tally of the wars he believes he helped end, but his claims have included high-profile issues such as the military standoff between India and Pakistan, the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute, and even tensions between Israel and Iran.

"I don’t think anybody in history has settled that many," Trump said confidently. Despite this, he added that he feels the Nobel Peace Prize may not be in his future, alluding to the possibility that the Norwegian Nobel Committee will find a reason to overlook him. "But perhaps they’ll find a reason not to give it to me," he quipped, seemingly acknowledging that, despite his diplomatic record, the prestigious award might elude him.

Trump's self-assessment has drawn mixed reactions. Supporters argue that his direct approach to foreign policy, including brokering peace deals and facilitating dialogue between long-time adversaries, has been an underappreciated part of his presidency. Detractors, however, often point out the lack of concrete, long-lasting resolutions in many of the conflicts Trump mentions, questioning whether his interventions have truly led to lasting peace or merely temporary de-escalation.