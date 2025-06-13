/‘A difficult day for all of us’: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson’s first statement after Ahmedabad plane crash

Following the devastating plane crash in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Thursday (Jun 12) expressed deep sorrow and support to the victims and their families.

In a video message shared on X, Wilson confirmed the accident involving an Air India flight AI171 operated with a Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

“This is a difficult day for all of us at Air India, and our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of our passengers, crew members, their families and loved ones. I know that there are many questions, and at this stage, I will not be able to answer all of them. I do want to share the information we have at this time.” Wilson said in the video statement.

“Air India flight AI 171, operated with a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, travelling from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick has been involved in an accident after take-off. Flight AI171 was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members onboard. Of the passengers, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, there are 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national. The injured passengers have been taken by local authorities to the nearest hospitals,” he said.

Wilson further added, “We are actively working with the authorities on emergency response efforts. A special team of caregivers from Air India is on their way to Ahmedabad to provide additional support. The investigations will take time, but anything we can do now, we are doing.”

“We know that many people are concerned for the welfare of their loved ones. We have set up a special helpline that friends and family can reach us at. The number is 1800-56-91-444. We understand that people are eager for information,” he said.

“Please know that we will continue to share accurate and timely information as soon as we can. But anything we report must be accurate and not speculative. We owe that to everyone involved. For now, our teams are working around the clock to support passengers, crew and their families, as well as investigators, however we can,” Wilson concluded.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place in Meghani area near the Ahmedabad airport, five minutes after take-off.