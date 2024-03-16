Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What Is Model Code Of Conduct?

When the Election Commission of India announces election dates, it brings into effect the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), a set of rules guiding candidates and political parties during the electoral process. The MCC is implemented to ensure fair elections and remains active until the results are declared.

The Model Code of Conduct, essentially a framework of regulations, aims to uphold the integrity of elections by preventing any actions that could influence voters or disrupt the electoral process.

What is Model Code of Conduct ?

The Model Code of Conduct comprises a set of guidelines aimed at regulating the behavior of political parties and candidates in the lead-up to elections. Covering a wide array of topics including speeches, polling procedures, candidate conduct, manifesto content, processions, and overall demeanor, its purpose is to ensure the fair and transparent conduct of elections.

When does the Model Code of Conduct come into effect?

The Model Code of Conduct comes into effect from the date the election schedule is announced until the date that results are out. As a outcome, it will come in effect from today evening (March 16) and will remain in effect until the election process is concluded.

What happens once the Model Code of Conduct is in force?

Candidates are barred from announcing financial grants upon the declaration of elections.

The government is prohibited from initiating new projects or laying foundation stones for such projects.

Authorities are restrained from making promises regarding infrastructure development, such as road construction or the provision of drinking water facilities.

Temporary appointments in government or public undertakings that could sway voters are forbidden.

Ministers or candidates are not permitted to allocate grants or disburse payments from discretionary funds.

The utilisation of government resources—including transportation, machinery, and security personnel—for election campaigning is strictly prohibited.

Municipalities are required to provide unrestricted access to public spaces for electoral gatherings and political events on equal terms.

Government-owned accommodations like rest houses and dak bungalows are off-limits for any political party or candidate for electoral purposes.

The utilisation of official mass media for biased news coverage or propaganda in favor of the ruling party is strictly prohibited.

Practices such as exploiting caste and communal sentiments, spreading rumors, and attempting to bribe or intimidate voters are strictly forbidden.

History of the Model Code of Conduct