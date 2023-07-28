World Hepatitis Day 2023: Liver specialist shares risk factors, severity, and preventive measures

Every year on July 28th, World Hepatitis Day serves as a rallying cry for individuals, governments, healthcare organisations, and communities around the globe to unite against Hepatitis. In an interview, renowned Liver Specialist Dr. Sushrut Singh shed light on the common risk factors associated with hepatitis and the varying degrees of severity for different types of hepatitis.

Dr. Singh also spoke about the importance of early diagnosis and measures individuals can take to safeguard themselves from contracting the disease.

Common risk factors and prevention

Dr. Singh cautioned that maintaining a healthy liver is crucial for a healthy life. Hepatitis can be caused by various viruses, with Hepatitis A and E being transmitted through contaminated food and water.

To prevent these forms of hepatitis, Dr. Singh stressed the following precautions:

Hygienic food and beverages: Consume food and beverages only from trusted, hygienic sources to reduce the risk of infection.

Disinfect drinking water: Use appropriate methods to disinfect drinking water based on availability, ensuring it is safe for consumption.

Properly wash raw foods: Wash raw foods thoroughly before consumption to eliminate any potential virus-contaminated particles.

Hand hygiene: Regularly wash hands with soap and water before and after meals to minimise the chances of viral transmission.

Varying degrees of severity

Dr. Sushrut Singh highlighted that there are primarily four types of hepatitis viruses. "Hepatitis A and E cause acute illness while Hepatitis virus B and C cause Chronic Hepatitis and Cirrhosis," he said.

Hepatitis A and E: Dr. Singh noted that these viruses cause acute illnesses and are usually self-limiting, meaning they resolve on their own. Symptoms may include low-grade fever, body pain, fatigue, and jaundice. While severe liver infection or failure may require hospitalisation, most cases do not require admission, he adds.

Hepatitis B and C: These viruses can cause chronic hepatitis and cirrhosis. Unlike Hepatitis A and E, they don't typically cause acute disease. Patients at risk for Hepatitis B and C include intravenous drug abuse, individuals with high-risk sexual behavior (unprotected sex with multiple partners), patients requiring dialysis or recurrent blood transfusions, infants born to infected mothers, and partners of infected patients.

Dr. Singh said that early diagnosis is essential in managing hepatitis effectively.

"Simple blood tests can be conducted to detect the presence of the viruses, while liver function tests help assess the severity of liver damage. Advanced tests such as ultrasound and FIBROSCAN are necessary for evaluating chronic hepatitis and cirrhosis," he said.

Treatment options

For Hepatitis A and E, Dr. Singh advised that these infections typically resolve on their own with good nutrition, and patients should avoid seeking herbal supplements from unverified sources.

In contrast, Hepatitis B and C can cause significant liver damage if left untreated.

The good news is that very effective and safe treatments, in the form of oral tablets, are now available for these forms of hepatitis. By adopting simple preventive measures and seeking timely medical care, individuals can safeguard their liver health and overall well-being.