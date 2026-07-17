Why you should eat more fresh fruit during summer

Summer brings intense heat, increasing the risk of dehydration and daily fatigue. While drinking enough water is a strict requirement, health experts recommend eating more fresh seasonal fruit to maintain steady energy levels. Seasonal fruits provide a natural combination of essential vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre that liquid hydration alone cannot offer.

Hydrate your body naturally

During hot weather, the human body loses fluids rapidly through sweat. Water-rich fruits are an excellent way to replenish this lost moisture and cool your core temperature. According to data from the National Institutes of Health, eating foods with high water content helps maintain your electrolyte balance better than drinking plain water. Watermelon, for example, consists of 92 per cent water. Eating a few slices of watermelon or cantaloupe provides both hydration and essential minerals like potassium, which successfully prevents muscle cramps.

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Protect your skin from sun damage

Prolonged exposure to summer sunlight can damage your skin cells. Fresh fruits are rich in antioxidants and vitamins that offer strong internal protection. A report by the World Health Organization highlights that adults should consume at least 400 grammes of fruit and vegetables daily to prevent chronic diseases. Citrus fruits, mangoes, and berries are exceptionally high in Vitamin C. This specific vitamin is crucial for collagen production, helping your skin repair itself quickly after exposure to strong ultraviolet rays.

Improve your digestion with fibre

Heavy and spicy meals are often difficult to digest during the hot summer months. The intense heat slows down the digestive system, often leading to bloating and general discomfort. Fresh fruits like papaya, apples, and bananas are packed with dietary fibre. Fibre adds necessary bulk to your diet and ensures that your digestive tract functions smoothly. Eating a bowl of mixed fresh fruit for breakfast or as a mid-afternoon snack prevents constipation and keeps your gut healthy.