Why cotton is still the best fabric for hot weather

As global temperatures continue to rise, selecting the right clothing becomes crucial for daily comfort. While synthetic activewear dominates the modern market, traditional cotton remains the undisputed champion for hot and humid climates. The natural fibres of cotton offer unique cooling properties that artificial materials simply cannot replicate. Understanding the science behind this classic fabric explains why it should form the foundation of your summer wardrobe.

The science of natural breathability

Unlike polyester or nylon, cotton is a natural fibre grown from the earth. According to reports by the International Forum for Cotton Promotion, the microscopic structure of cotton fibres allows air to circulate freely through the fabric. This continuous airflow prevents heat from becoming trapped against your body. When you wear a pure cotton shirt, the fabric acts as a natural ventilation system. It keeps your core temperature stable even during peak afternoon heat, making it vastly superior to tight, synthetic athletic wear.

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Moisture absorption and cooling

During high temperatures, the human body regulates heat primarily through sweating. Cotton excels in this humid environment because it is highly hydrophilic, meaning it naturally absorbs moisture. According to textile researchers, cotton fabrics can absorb up to 27 per cent of their own weight in water, pulling sweat directly away from the skin. Once absorbed, the moisture evaporates into the surrounding dry air, which actively cools the body down. Synthetic fabrics tend to trap sweat on the surface of the skin, leaving you feeling sticky, uncomfortable, and overheated.

Hypoallergenic properties for sensitive skin

Hot weather often exacerbates common skin conditions like heat rash, acne, and eczema. Cotton is naturally hypoallergenic, making it a safe and practical choice for individuals with sensitive skin. Dermatologists frequently recommend pure natural fibres because they do not contain the harsh chemical treatments and synthetic dyes often found in artificial blends. Investing as little as Rs 800 in a high-quality cotton garment can save you from severe skin irritation and daily discomfort during the sweltering summer months.