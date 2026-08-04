Why belly fat matters more than the number on the scale? GRAVITAS

A growing waistline isn't just about appearance but a warning sign for your health. Health experts say the biggest concern isn't how much fat men carry—it's where they store it.

Visceral fat builds up deep inside the abdomen, surrounding vital organs. It raises the risk of: Type 2 diabetes, Heart disease, High blood pressure and Fatty liver disease.

Doctors say men become more vulnerable after age 40 as muscle mass declines, activity levels often decrease, and hormonal changes affect how the body burns energy.

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Here are some ways to reduce harmful belly fat

Move More, Build Muscle: Combine regular cardio with strength training. More muscle helps your body burn more calories throughout the day.

Eat Smart: Choose a balanced, calorie-controlled diet that's rich in fibre. Skip extreme diets that are difficult to maintain.

Cut Back on Alcohol: Research links heavier drinking to higher levels of dangerous abdominal fat—even beyond the extra calories alcohol contains.

Measure Your Waist: Keep your waist measurement less than half your height.

Small Weight Loss, Big Benefits: Losing just 5–10% of your body weight can reduce fat around your liver and internal organs, lowering the risk of serious disease.