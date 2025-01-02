A recent study has suggested that low doses of a drug used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) could make people better at driving long distances.

According to a report by ScienceAlert on Wednesday (January 1), researchers from the Swinburne Univesity, Australia, were curious about the risks and benefits associated with methylphenidate might have on driving performance, specifically in people who do not have ADHD.

25 participants chosen for the study

The study conducted by Swinburne University enlisted 25 physically and mentally healthy drivers without a diagnosis of ADHD to understand what impact methylphenidate would have on their driving performance.

The ScienceAlert report said that the participants were given 10 mg of the drug or a placebo 85 minutes before stepping behind the wheel of a driving simulator that mimicked a 105-kilometre bi-directional, four-lane highway with standard Australian road markings and signage.

The experiment was undertaken twice, with different participants allocated the placebo and drug.

'Methylphenidate significantly improved driving performance...'

The participants were told to drive for 40 minutes, maintaining a speed of 100 kmph (kilometres per hour) in the leftmost lane.

Occasionally, traffic conditions required them to overtake vehicles.

As the participants focused on the road, a machine kept a close watch on their eye movements. Additionally, a computer recorded how far the participants deviated from the centre of their lane.

An algorithm, meanwhile, assessed how dispersed or focused the drivers' gazes were during the task, and how structured or random their visual scanning behaviour was.

The researchers said that methylphenidate significantly improved driving performance by reducing lane weaving and speed variation, particularly in the latter half of the drive.

People with ADHD are at more risk for road accidents

The study also highlighted that people with ADHD are at more risk for road accidents, and taking methylphenidate improves their driving performance.

It has also been reported that numerous people take the drug without a prescription.

