Can ADHD traits actually have evolutionary benefits? New study reveals groundbreaking data

Researchers suggest that traits commonly associated with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), like distractibility and impulsivity, could have actually acted as an evolutionary advantage for our ancestors. These traits, as per research published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, might have helped them improve their foraging tactics and seeking out new food sources.

ADHD and negative perceptions

Despite the negative perception of these traits, researchers believe they could have had evolutionary benefits.

Dr David Barack, from the University of Pennsylvania, the first author of the research explains that if these traits were truly negative, "then you would think that over evolutionary time, they would be selected against".

However, the prevalence of ADHD suggests otherwise.

"Our findings are an initial data point, suggestive of advantages in certain choice contexts," he added.

How can ADHD traits be beneficial?

Analysing data from an online foraging game involving 457 adults, researchers found that participants with higher ADHD-like symptoms scores were more likely to be better at foraging.

They observed that those with ADHD-like traits were likely to abandon current foraging patches in favour of exploring new ones, ultimately gaining more points in the game.

While the study has limitations, such as relying on self-reported symptoms, it aligns with previous research suggesting a link between ADHD and nomadic lifestyles. However, as per Barack, more research is needed, including experiments with diagnosed ADHD individuals in real-world foraging tasks.

Professor Michael J Reiss from University College London, who was not involved in the study, notes that while ADHD can have serious negative consequences, it may also be advantageous in situations requiring rapid decision-making and physical activity, as seen in our evolutionary past. He emphasised that while "ADHD can be a serious problem but it’s a problem in large measure because of today’s environments."