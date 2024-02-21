Study reveals plant-based diet reduces sleep apnoea risk by one-fifth

If the sound of your partner's snoring keeps you up at night, there may be a surprising solution beyond just earplugs or separate bedrooms. Recent research suggests that altering one's diet, specifically towards a more plant-based approach, could significantly reduce the risk of sleep apnoea.

Published in ERJ Open Research, the study reveals that individuals consuming a diet rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and nuts have a 19 per cent lower risk of developing sleep apnoea compared to those with a less plant-based diet. This finding underscores the potential impact of dietary choices on sleep-related conditions.

Interestingly, the study also highlights disparities between men and women regarding the effects of diet on sleep apnoea risk. Specifically, a plant-based diet appears to have a more pronounced effect in reducing the risk for men.

Understanding sleep apnoea

Sleep apnoea occurs when the airways become constricted during sleep, leading to disrupted breathing patterns. Factors such as obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption, and sleeping position contribute to its development. Common symptoms include loud snoring, intermittent breathing pauses, and gasping or choking sounds upon waking.

Beyond disturbing sleep patterns, obstructive sleep apnoea is associated with various health risks, including cardiovascular disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure. Treatment typically involves weight management and lifestyle modifications alongside other interventions.

Dr Yohannes Melaku, the study's lead researcher, who spoke to the Guardian underscored the significance of diet quality in managing sleep apnoea risk. A plant-based diet's potential to reduce inflammation and obesity may explain its protective effects against sleep apnoea.

The research analysed data from 14,210 participants in the US National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Participants reported their dietary habits, while also completing a questionnaire assessing sleep apnoea risk.

Food groups were classified into healthy plant foods (whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes), less healthy plant foods (refined grains, sugary drinks, sweets), and animal foods (animal fat, dairy, meat, fish). These distinctions helped researchers evaluate dietary patterns and their association with sleep apnoea risk.