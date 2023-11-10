Diabetes Awareness Month! Expert reveals how homeopathy can help diabetic patients maintain sugar levels

Diabetes, a chronic disorder characterised by the body's inability to regulate blood sugar levels, has emerged as a global health concern. A significant number of people experience the effects of this condition, and worrisome statistics point to an increasing prevalence of diabetes, especially among young people and adolescents.

According to a study conducted by the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Union Health Ministry, published in the journal, The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, diabetes has reached epidemic proportions, impacting over 101 million adults in India, which is often called the “diabetes capital of the world”. Alarmingly, the study anticipates a surge in diabetes figures in rural areas over the next five years despite their current low prevalence.

Understanding Diabetes

Diabetes manifests when the pancreas fails to produce sufficient insulin or when there is insulin resistance, a condition known as prediabetes. This will lead to high blood sugar levels, which can result in severe complications such as blindness, amputations, and kidney failure.

Recognising the symptoms of diabetes is of paramount importance for early diagnosis and effective management. Common indicators that should not be ignored include excessive thirst, where an unquenchable need for fluids becomes apparent. Going to the lavatory frequently, any time of the day and at night may indicate that your blood sugar levels are elevated.

Unexplained weight loss, despite maintaining regular eating habits, can also raise an alarm, as can constant hunger, with an insatiable appetite that remains unsatisfied. These symptoms, when identified and acted upon promptly, can be key to initiating early intervention and a better quality of life for individuals living with diabetes.

Homeopathic Treatment: A Holistic Approach

Homeopathic medicine, in combination with hypoglycaemic drugs and insulin, offers a holistic approach to diabetes management, says Dr Mukesh Batra, Padmashree Recipient, Founder and Chairman of Dr Batra's Healthcare.

Timely administration of homoeopathic remedies can help maintain insulin levels, allowing for the gradual reduction of conventional anti-diabetic drugs and their eventual discontinuation.

A recent study in Athens demonstrated that combination therapy of homeopathic and allopathic medications yielded promising results. In this study, a group of patients with diabetes mellitus type 2 was divided into two groups: Group 1 received conventional oral anti-diabetic drugs and a placebo, while Group 2 received the same oral anti-diabetic drugs along with homeopathy.

Over nine months of treatment, Group 1 showed a 47 per cent improvement, while Group 2, on conventional medication and homoeopathy, showed an impressive 97 per cent improvement in diabetes control.

Homeopathic remedies like Homoeopathic Insulin can help maintain normal blood sugar levels and keep urine sugar-free. Abroma Augusta is recognised as a leading natural homeopathic medicine for diabetes mellitus, while phosphorus serves as a valuable remedy to address vision weakness in diabetic patients. Uranium nitricum is helpful for excessive urination, intense thirst, and a dry mouth.

Self-Help Measures

In addition to homeopathic treatments, individuals with diabetes can adopt several self-help measures to manage their condition effectively:

● Avoid processed and junk foods high in sugar.

● Consume high-fibre whole foods like oats, fruits, vegetables (eg, bitter gourd), and seeds with a low glycemic index.

● Incorporate regular exercise, such as 30 minutes of daily walking, to maintain a healthy weight.

● Quit smoking or limit alcohol consumption.