Could your smartphone habits be affecting your posture?

Most people spend hours every day scrolling through their smartphones. While staying connected is important, this common daily habit takes a severe toll on your spine and neck. Bending your head forward to look at a screen creates immense pressure on your muscles and joints. Understanding how this posture affects your long term health is the first step towards preventing chronic pain.

The weight on your neck

According to a study published in the journal Surgical Technology International, an adult human head weighs about 5 kilogrammes in a neutral upright position. However, when you tilt your head forward by 60 degrees to look at your phone, the effective weight on your cervical spine increases to roughly 27 kilogrammes. This constant strain leads to a condition commonly known as text neck, which causes muscle fatigue, stiffness, and chronic pain.

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Long term impact on the spine

Holding this unnatural posture for extended periods alters the natural curvature of your neck. Medical professionals warn that untreated text neck can lead to early wear and tear on the spine, spinal degeneration, and even nerve damage. Over time, the surrounding muscles adapt to this poor posture, making it difficult to stand up straight. This constant tension also frequently triggers severe tension headaches and shoulder pain.

Simple techniques for better alignment

You do not need to give up your smartphone to protect your health. A report by the American Chiropractic Association suggests holding your phone at eye level to keep your spine in a neutral position. Taking frequent breaks every 20 minutes also helps your muscles relax. Investing just Rs 1,500 in a quality phone stand for your desk can significantly reduce the need to look down during long video calls or while reading.