Could your daily routine be harming your heart?

Heart disease is a leading cause of health complications worldwide. Many people assume that only strict diets or a lack of exercise cause cardiovascular issues. However, medical experts warn that common daily routines might be damaging your heart. Repetitive actions often go unnoticed but can build up to create health risks over time. Understanding these triggers is the first step towards better cardiovascular health.

Prolonged sitting without breaks

Many office workers spend eight or more hours at a desk. According to a report by the American Heart Association, sedentary behaviour is linked to an increased risk of heart disease, even if you exercise later in the evening. Sitting for hours slows down blood circulation and can cause blood to pool in your lower body. Health experts recommend taking a five-minute walk every hour to keep your blood flowing and reduce strain on your cardiovascular system.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Skimping on quality sleep

Sleep is a fundamental requirement for your heart. The World Health Organization states that adults who sleep for fewer than six hours a night face a higher chance of developing high blood pressure and metabolic issues. During sleep, your heart rate and blood pressure drop, allowing your heart muscle to recover. Missing out on this recovery phase keeps stress hormones elevated. This forces your heart to work harder throughout the day.

Ignoring daily stress levels

Stress has a measurable physical impact on your body. A study published in the Lancet medical journal found that chronic stress increases inflammation and can lead to narrowed arteries. When you are stressed, your body releases cortisol. This chemical response raises your heart rate and blood pressure. Techniques like 10 minutes of deep breathing, a short walk, or disconnecting from screens can help lower cortisol levels and protect your heart.