Cooking choices, eating habits: Expert-approved strategies for a diabetes-free future

When it comes to making dietary choices, meat has long been hailed as a fundamental source of protein, featuring prominently in diverse culinary traditions globally. However, recent studies have shed light on a concerning correlation between meat consumption, particularly red meat, and the heightened risk of developing type 2 diabetes. This revelation prompts a critical examination of our dietary habits and a revaluation of what we consider a healthy lifestyle.

Understanding the link

A comprehensive study reveals that red meat, rich in "heme" iron, may contribute to oxidative stress and inflammation, thereby escalating the risk of diabetes. Moreover, it is associated with higher levels of saturated fatty acids and cholesterol, known culprits in cardiovascular disease. The proliferation of processed meats in our daily lives further compounds the issue, with nitrates and preservatives posing a threat to pancreatic cells responsible for insulin production.

Another study amplifies the concern, indicating a 1.5 times higher likelihood of type 2 diabetes when consuming red meats, chicken, and processed meats cooked at high temperatures. The exact mechanism remains unclear, but researchers postulate that chemicals produced during high-temperature cooking, such as charring through grilling and open-fire cooking, may trigger inflammatory responses affecting insulin production and utilisation. This, coupled with an increased risk of weight gain and obesity from such dietary practices, underscores the intricate relationship between diet, cooking methods, and diabetes risk.

The greener approach

In response to these findings, experts are increasingly advocating for a plant-based diet as an effective strategy for both preventing and managing diabetes. The emphasis on a plant-based diet stems from its documented physical benefits, including improved glucose control, reduced neuropathy, weight loss, and lower levels of fats in the blood.

Dr Mukesh Batra, Padmashree Recipient and Founder and Chairman of Dr Batra’s Healthcare, says, "A healthy lifestyle helps build a robust immune system that can resist diseases. However, many people today indulge in processed foods and consume more meat than is recommended. A recent study by Harvard University found that people who eat two servings of red meat per week may have an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes."

During the study, people who consumed red meat twice a week had a 62 per cent higher risk of having type 2 diabetes compared to those consuming the least amount of red meat. Every additional daily serving of processed red meat was associated with a 46 per cent greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes. In comparison, every extra daily serving of unprocessed red meat was associated with a 24 per cent greater risk.

Dr Mukesh adds, "To foster a wholesome way of life and reduce every possibility of type 2 diabetes development, it's crucial to prioritise a balanced diet incorporating a diverse range of whole foods (like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and nourishing fats). Restricting your consumption of refined sugars and processed foods while embracing portion control to regulate your carbohydrate intake effectively is also vital. Moreover, it is also essential to engage in regular physical activity, which can help improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels. Hence, eating a balanced diet that includes a variety of whole foods, limiting the intake of processed foods and refined sugars, practising portion control to manage carbs and engaging in physical activities are some tips for maintaining a healthy lifestyle."

Dr Vinodh Kumar S, MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine), Consultant Physician and Diabetologist at Connect & Heal, holds a similar opinion. He says, "The rising incidence of diabetes in India is a concerning trend, primarily linked to the rapid urbanisation and lifestyle changes that have ushered in diets high in fats and refined carbs, along with decreased physical activity and heightened stress levels. These factors have notably contributed to the concerning statistics—101 million individuals living with diabetes and 136 million possibly in the pre-diabetic stage. Moreover, factors such as obesity, specifically central adiposity, and high blood pressure have also been established as significant risk factors."

Dr Vinodh adds, "In this context, educating individuals on the crucial role of nutrition, emphasising the impact of carbohydrates, and advocating for a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains is paramount. Engaging in regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, and managing stress through mindfulness practices are equally pivotal. Smoking cessation, alcohol moderation and regular health check-ups are additional essential steps in preventing complications. For those requiring further intervention, tailored lifestyle adjustments like Diabetic diets, fitness regimes, medications, or insulin therapy may be necessary. We must collectively strive for a comprehensive approach to curb this diabetes surge and enhance the well-being of our population."