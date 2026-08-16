5 common fitness mistakes you must avoid at the gym

Entering a fitness centre requires an understanding of correct movement techniques to maintain physical health. In 2021, emergency departments recorded 409,224 injuries caused by exercise equipment. This figure represents an 8.3 per cent increase from the previous year. Avoiding frequent errors helps gym-goers build strength safely, save thousands of Rs on medical bills, and ensure consistent physical progress. A lack of structure and poor technique are the primary drivers of these incidents.

Skipping the warm-up routine

An error is attempting to lift weights without preparation. Sprains and strains are among the frequent gym injuries. These injuries often result from sudden movements when muscles remain cold before a workout. Taking time to warm up properly prevents acute muscle strains. Gym-goers must elevate their heart rate with light cardiovascular work or dynamic stretching before starting resistance training to ensure muscles are ready for the load.

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Lifting more weight than you can handle

Many individuals load more weight than their physical technique can manage. This practice leads to overexertion, causing muscle strains and severe fatigue. Men account for 82 per cent of weight-training injuries, frequently due to lifting heavy loads with compromised form. Using appropriate weights and prioritising controlled techniques mitigate the risk of joint dislocations and fractures. Proper form must always take precedence over the amount of weight lifted.

Neglecting rest and recovery

Continuous training without recovery leads to physical damage. Lifters who skip recovery periods often develop tendinopathies. Muscles require time away from resistance training to repair tissue fibres after a workout session. Trainees must incorporate scheduled rest days into their weekly routine to allow the body to heal and adapt to physical stress. Overtraining ultimately halts progress and increases the likelihood of joint pain.

Using equipment improperly

Improper use of gym equipment is a cause of injuries, including sprains and fractures. This includes the misuse of free weights and cardiovascular machines. For example, falls on motorised equipment like treadmills account for 12.5 per cent of fitness-related emergency department visits. Gym users must ensure they understand how to operate machinery safely and seek guidance from facility staff if they are unsure about specific equipment mechanics.