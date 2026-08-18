/Inspired by Instagram reel, five young men murder minor in Bhopal | Gravitas

A deadly myth, a fake doctor, and the promise of instant riches—that is the extraordinary chain of events behind the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. According to Bhopal police, the case began with an Instagram reel claiming that the testicles of a teenage boy could reportedly be sold for as much as Rs 2 crore (around $2,09,000). Police say a 20-year-old BBA student, who allegedly presented himself as a doctor, convinced others that the claim was real. Police have arrested the BBA student, an 18-year-old, and three minors.

According to Bhopal police, four of the accused allegedly carried out the attack, while the BBA student guided the group and served as the mastermind behind the conspiracy. Police added that a knife used in the killing has also been recovered.

The victim, Rehan, came from a struggling family. His father had died, while his mother worked as a cleaner at a public toilet. The 17-year-old helped support them by selling pens and keychains. Police say two minors who knew Rehan lured him away with the promise of Rs 100, claiming they needed his help in a fight. Instead, he was taken to a secluded area.

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Police say Rehan was attacked from behind, overpowered, and stabbed repeatedly with a knife and a blade. After the murder, the victim's testicle was removed and placed in a polythene bag. The accused then searched for potential buyers, but to no avail. The severed body part was allegedly kept for days as attempts were made to find a buyer. When it became clear that no buyers would emerge, the accused threw the body part into the water. According to Bhopal police, on August 10, they recovered a decomposed, initially unidentified body from the secluded area.