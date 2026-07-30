/Rs 28.5 crore in cash & gold bars seized from ex-government bus driver’s home in West Bengal | Gravitas

In a big development from West Bengal, former government bus driver Minar Mondal, a relative of stone trader Tulu Mondal, was arrested after a mountain of cash was seized from his home in Birbhum.

The controversy deepened as Tulu Mondal is allegedly a close associate of TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal.

The quantum of recovery cannot be understated.

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Police seized a staggering 28.5 crore rupees in cash and 15 kg of gold bars from Minar Mondal's house during a raid.

But, what led to this raid in the first place?

A group of suspected robbers, who were arrested earlier, revealed during investigation that a vast amount of cash and gold was stockpiled at Minar Mondal's house.

Visuals from the spot showed a huge police presence.

They were seen carrying huge boxes of the seized cash and gold from the accused's house.

The dramatic rise of Tulu Mondal in Birbhum has also come into focus in the wake of this huge cash haul.

As per sources, he used to work as a daily-wage labourer in stone quarries over two decades ago.

Later, he got involved in the transport sector and became a contractor in Birbhum.

Soon, allegations surfaced that he established control over the entire supply chain, from quarries to crushers and from crushers to the market.

In December 2024, his daughter’s extragavant wedding became the talk of the town, with Bollywood as well as Tollywood celebrities attending the event.

Now, this is not the first time his name has been embroiled in controversy.

In 2022, Tulu Mondal was arrested in connection with a murder case.

He was also being questioned by central investigative agencies. in connection with the cattle smuggling case.

Subsequently, he was investigated in other cases pertaining to stone trade.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Jharkhand, the enforcement directorate carried out one of its biggest crackdowns on the illegal coal mining network.

During searches at 31 locations linked to coal traders and contractors in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, the agency froze investment in mutual funds worth 160 crore rupees and seized unaccounted cash amounting to over one crore rupees.

It is worth noting that ED raided many locations in connection with this case in November last year as well.

During these raids, ED reportedly seized 2.2 crore in cash, 120 land-related documents and jewellery.

Now, the highest-ever cash seizure by any probe agency in the country reportedly dates back to December 2023.

Nearly 351 crore rupees in cash were recovered by the income tax department during searches conducted at premises allegedly linked to the then Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu.

This is not at all.

Back in 2021, raids on businessman Piyush Jain left the entire country stunned.

According to reports, officials seized nearly 196 crore rupees in cash from his house.

But, what is the legal framework in India for offences pertaining to alleged unaccounted wealth?

Such crimes usually attract the provisions of the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Under this law, all offences are non-bailable.

If convicted in this case, a person is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment and a fine.

As far as the jail term for this offence is concerned, it ranges from three to seven years.