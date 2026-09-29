/India mulls banning social media accounts for minors as SC steps in | Gravitas

Amid growing concerns over children's use of social media, the Supreme Court has asked the Narendra Modi-led government to frame statutory rules to prevent intermediaries from creating social media accounts for minors.

The Centre has agreed to examine the issue following the court's intervention.

The case came before the Supreme Court through a plea filed by NGO Just Rights for Children Alliance, which sought safeguards for children using social media and other digital platforms. The plea questioned how minors can independently create social media accounts despite the Indian Contract Act of 1872 making them ineligible to enter into binding contracts.

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During the hearing, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana stressed that social media intermediaries must comply with Indian legal requirements, regardless of whether they are registered outside the country.

The Supreme Court's intervention comes at a time of growing concern over children's vulnerability on online platforms and the possible impact of excessive social media use on their mental health.

Countries around the world are also taking steps to address digital addiction among children and young people. Nearly 40 per cent of education systems globally have introduced varying levels of bans and restrictions on mobile phone use in schools.

Countries such as Australia, Malaysia and Indonesia have also banned children below the age of 16 from accessing social media platforms.

India is also grappling with concerns over social media addiction. According to a report, social media users in the country spend up to one hour and 30 minutes every day on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

In the US, Meta agreed to strengthen its age verification measures as part of an $18 billion settlement with multiple US states. The states had sued the technology giant over claims that its platforms contributed to social media addiction and mental health problems.

Meta also agreed to restrict Instagram and Facebook use for minors to two hours a day. Minors will also not be able to see the number of likes and reactions on posts.

The changes are aimed at addressing concerns over the impact of social media, which can amplify peer pressure and contribute to anxiety and depression among young users.

Following the Supreme Court's intervention, attention will now turn to the steps the Indian government takes to regulate social media access for minors and ensure a safer online experience for children.