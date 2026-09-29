/Gravitas | Glitches plague U.S. warships: Is U.S. Navy’s fleet at breaking point?

Not all is well with the U.S. warships.

A string of high-profile mechanical failures and onboard emergencies have triggered alarm and have exposed growing vulnerabilities within the U.S. Navy’s surface fleet.

Relentless global deployments and severe shipyard backlogs are pushing American warships past their limits.

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In the latest, four personnel on board the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower were injured after a mishap off the Virginia coast.

According to the U.S. Navy, the incident occurred on September 28th during aircraft recovery operations.

Two naval aviators assigned to carrier Air Wing 3, ejected from their aircraft and were promptly recovered by search-and-rescue personnel.

The injured sailors are currently undergoing treatment.

U.S. Navy is silent on the type of two-seater aircraft involved.

It also didn't disclose what happened to the plane or what caused the accident.

What is striking is that the aircraft carrier was recently repaired in July.

The nuclear-powered Nimitz-Class USS Dwight D. Eisenhower was commissioned in 1977. It conducts operations in support of U.S. naval missions around the world.

Even the newly commissioned USS Santa Barbara, U.S. Navy’s 418-foot littoral combat vessel, experienced serious maintenance issues weeks before it arrived earlier this month at a Singapore port.

Reports say the ship’s four engines were operating well beyond their maximum recommended operational thresholds, presenting an immediate, critical threat of mechanical failure.

USS Santa Barbara was commissioned in 2023.

The ship deployed from San Diego in early 2025.

It spent time in the Persian Gulf last year and is now on deployment with the 7th fleet in the Indo-Pacific.

Last month, it took part in a seven-day joint exercise with the Royal Australian Navy and Philippine Navy. The exercise was a success, but not all was well with the ship.

Recently another U.S. warship that made news was USS Abraham Lincoln. It faced severe operational strains.

The ship endured 286 days at sea, spending over 240 of those days without a single port call, after being redirected to West Asia for operations against Iran.

It witnessed system breakdowns stemming from a grueling, marathon deployment.

When it finally docked in Thailand in September, the carrier was shockingly covered in heavy rust from bow to stern.

The relentless combat and blockade tempo left the crew with no stationary downtime to perform standard waterline scraping and paint maintenance.