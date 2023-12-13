'We should've done better,' acknowledges Ten Hag after Manchester United crash out of Champions League

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag says that there's still a lot left to play for after his club's exit from the Champions League following the loss against Bayern Munich on Tuesday (Dec. 12). It was United's 12th loss across tournaments this season and seventh at home.

"There are still many things to play for and now we can focus, of course, on the Premier League. This is the level we want to play, the Champions League, so we have to give every effort to be in the top four and next year be back in the Champions League. Then we have the FA Cup, so there are so many things to play for," said Ten Hag after the crushing 1-0 loss.

He although acknowledged that the whole group is disappointed with the result and so is he being the manager. Noting that the team, should have done better, Ten Hag said: "The facts are we do not have enough points. We are disappointed as a group. As a manager, I am disappointed. We should have done better."

The statement comes more or less as an attempt to find something positive from a forgettable season Manchester United are having in which they have exited Carabao Cup and Champions League.

Man United next play against table-toppers Liverpool in the English Premier League (EPL) at Anfield on Sunday, December 17. They, however, have been plagued with injuries too as Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw suffered muscle injuries against Bayern. Both the players cold miss the Sunday trip and Ten Hag isn't excited about it.

"We are losing players and players who are very decisive for our game, who can make the difference and in many games it was also the case in this campaign," said Ten Hag. "We had not always the players available we want to play. That's definitely a part.

"Now I give you a reason, but don't see it as an excuse because even when we are not all on board, we still have to win because they are targets that belong to Manchester United."