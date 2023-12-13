'Mood in camp is always happy,' says unperturbed India skipper Suryakumar after loss in 2nd T20I vs SA

India's stand-in T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav is not perturbed by the five-wicket defeat in the second T20I against South Africa on Tuesday (Dec. 12). Yadav, fondly called SKY, is satisfied with the 'brand of cricket' played by India and said that the mood in the dressing room is full of cheer.

The skipper, however, acknowledged that the Proteas batted brilliantly in the powerplay while chasing and that helped them win despite India putting up a par score.

Speaking after the loss to the broadcasters in Gqeberha, SKY said (not verbatim): "I think it was a par score, but they batted beautifully in the first five-six overs. That's the brand of cricket we were talking about. The message was loud and clear. It was a little tough [to bowl], but I told my boys were out of our comfort zone. The mood in the camp is always happy, and full of cheer, because I've said whatever happens on the ground, leave it on the ground. Really looking forward to the third T20I."

After the first T20I was washed out without even the toss, South Africa won the coin flip on Tuesday and elected to field first. India had a horrible start after being asked to bat as they lost both openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) and Shubman Gill (0) for just six runs in the first two overs.

Skipper Surya then added 49 runs for the third wicket with Tilak Varma before the latter got out on a personal score of 29. Rinku Singh came in and added 70 runs for the fourth wicket before SKY got out after scoring 36-ball 56. Rinku (68 not out off 39) continued to hold end as India reached 180/7 in 19.3 overs before the rain stopped play and eventually ended India's innings.

Chasing a revised total of 152 in 15 overs, SA opener Rezza Hendricks led the charge with a 27-ball 49. Other batters also kept contributing as the hosts reached the target in 13.5 overs with five wickets left to take a 1-0 lead in the series.