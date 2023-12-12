WATCH | Rinku Singh shatters media box glass with HUGE six at St George's Park in India vs South Africa T20I
Rinku Singh was running on a rampage in the second T20I for India against South Africa as he exploded with his eye-catching batting display on Tuesday (Dec 12) evening. After rain played spoilsport in the first T20I in Durban, it was the Rinku Show in Gqeberha that stole the spotlight as he scored sixes in tandem with one particular shot catching everyone’s attention. Despite a poor start, India were on the front in their innings having been put into bat in the second T20I against the hosts South Africa.
Rinku Singh has broken the glass of media box with a six. 🔥— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 12, 2023
- The future is here. pic.twitter.com/4hKhhfjnOr
Rinku breaks glass at St George's Park
On the final two balls of the 19th over, Rinku smashed Aiden Markram for two monstrous sixes as India made a swift recovery despite a dull start. However, it was the second six on the final ball of the 19th over which caught everyone’s eyes as it smashed the glass of the media box at St George's Park. This resulted in the glass being broken into pieces, just moments before the play was halted due to rain.
At the time of writing India were 180/7 from 19.3 overs with Rinku batting an unbeaten 68 off 39 while Mohammed Siraj was yet to face a ball despite coming out to bat. Rain interruption would then play a major role as the innings was then called off due to time lost. South Africa were then called into bat as the match was reduced to 15 overs and the African side was given a revised target to chase.
India make poor start
With Ruturaj Gaikwad ill, the opening duties were laid on the shoulders of Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, both failed to break the duck and were dismissed early in the Indian innings leaving the visitors with a score of 6/2. However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma then stitched an important partnership before Rinku got into his act. Surya scored 56 off 36 while Varma departed for 29 off 20 and proved vital as India recovered in their innings.