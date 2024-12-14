Liverpool, United Kingdom

Diogo Jota rescued Liverpool as the Premier League leaders recovered from Andy Robertson's early red card to snatch a 2-2 draw with Fulham, while Arsenal's title challenge was dented by a goalless stalemate against Everton on Saturday.

With just four minutes left at Anfield, Arne Slot's side were in danger of losing for just the second time in 15 top-flight games this season.

But Jota grabbed a valuable equaliser as Liverpool extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 19 matches since a loss to Nottingham Forest in September.

With last weekend's Merseyside derby at Everton postponed by severe weather, Liverpool have now gone two league games without a win following their 3-3 draw at Newcastle.

The Reds sit five points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who can close the gap with a win against Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Liverpool were rocked in the 11th minute as Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira met Antonee Robinson's cross with an agile volley that deflected in off Robertson.

The Reds suffered another blow when Scotland left-back Robertson was sent off in the 17th minute for a professional foul on Harry Wilson.

But Slot's men have made a habit of coming from behind this season and Cody Gakpo equalised in the 47th minute with a stooping header from Mohamed Salah's cross.

The Dutch forward's ninth goal in all competitions this season was the prelude to a period of sustained Liverpool pressure.

But Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz delivered a sucker punch as he bundled over the line from Robinson's cross in the 76th minute.

That set the stage for a dramatic finale as Jota levelled in the 86th minute with a cool finish past Bernd Leno from the edge of the area.

"I don't think I could have asked for more from my players, especially after going down to 10 men," Slot said.

"It's an emotional game. It's good to see our performance after so many setbacks."

Arsenal failed to take advantage of Liverpool's rare stumble as the Gunners were kept at bay on a frustrating afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.

Lack of firepower

The north Londoners have become a force from set-pieces, scoring 23 goals from corners since the start of last season.

But their lack of firepower outside of that route has been questioned this season and once again they were hampered by a failure to turn pressure and possession into goals.

After a second successive league draw, third-placed Arsenal remain six points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand on last season's runners-up.

"We fully deserved to win the game," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said. "It's Frustrating, especially when we concede zero chances and dominate the game so much."

Newcastle handed Ruud van Nistelrooy his first defeat as Leicester boss with a 4-0 rout at St James' Park.

Former Manchester United striker Van Nistelrooy had taken four points from his first two games since replacing the sacked Steve Cooper.

But Newcastle ended that encouraging start as Jacob Murphy struck in the 30th minute and Bruno Guimaraes nodded the second goal in the 47th minute.

Alexander Isak bagged the Magpies' third two minutes later and Murphy netted again on the hour to leave Leicester two points above the relegation zone.

Jack Taylor's stoppage-time goal gave Ipswich a priceless 2-1 win over relegation rivals Wolves at Molineux.

Kieran McKenna's team went ahead through Matt Doherty's 15th-minute own goal.

Just as Wolves fans were calling for owners Fosun to sell the club, Matheus Cunha grabbed a 72nd-minute equaliser.

But Taylor headed home from a 94th-minute corner to seal Ipswich's second league win since their promotion to the top tier.

Third-bottom Ipswich are just one point adrift of safety, while second-bottom Wolves are three points behind them after an 11th loss in 16 league games piled further pressure on boss Gary O'Neil.

Nottingham Forest host Aston Villa in a battle of top-four contenders in Saturday's late game.

