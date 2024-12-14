Paris, France

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique insisted Saturday the statistics indicate "the best season" of his career as he brushed aside talk of tensions with some of his players.

"Statistically, it's my best as a coach. Even if you (the media) criticise, that there are lies invented, it's my best in terms of numbers, chances generated by us, by the opponents, it's the best," the Spaniard said ahead of Sunday's league match against Lyon.

PSG head into the final round of Ligue 1 games this calendar year unbeaten domestically and with a five-point lead from nearest challengers Marseille and Monaco at the top of the table.

However they are in 25th place in the Champions League rankings and in the elimination zone of the elite European tournament.

"I look at everything the team does, the players, and we don't depend on any particular player, only on the team. And I see that the level of training is rising, that the players are getting better every day," he said.

The former Barcelona and Spain coach brushed aside talk of tensions with France winger Ousmane Dembele, insisting he had "the same relationship with all the players".

"I'm a coach. I'm not their father, brother or 'bro', I decide, I have to make decisions, I have no problem making them, those that I consider to be the best for my team," he explained.

The idea is to "get everyone out of the comfort zone, those who play more as well as those who play less. I have always done it in my career and I do not intend to change.

"To see the best version of these players, we can make unpopular decisions. It's a team, like an orchestra, there can't always be players doing the same thing, we have to coordinate."

After the Lyon match, PSG play Monaco in Ligue 1 next Wednesday followed by a French Cup tie against Lens on December 22.

