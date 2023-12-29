Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to visit India for the first time in February

Football legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is all set for his maiden visit to India as Manchester United fan and founder of Ace of Pubs, Tilak Gaurang Shah will be hosting the exciting three-city tour, from February 9 to 11.

Manchester United fans in India will be treated with a life-time opportunity to get live glimpses of their favourite star as Solskjaer will ignite football fervour across the country when he lands in Bengaluru — the first city of his tour, on February 9.

The passion and fever that will accompany the visit of the legendary icon Solskjaer will be nothing short of electrifying.

For Manchester United fans, it will be the best opportunity to get up, close and personal with Solskjaer, who will also share his favourite Premier League tales and stories. Every fan, who will be attending the event, will receive an authenticated 1999 Champions League final jersey signed by Solskjaer himself. Tickets are now live!



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is coming to India!

Feb 9th, 10th, 11th 2024!



Buy your tickets now on @Zomato Live#OleInIndia #MUFC #MUFCINDIA #INDIA pic.twitter.com/2O3Ab3Yam1 — Tilak Gaurang Shah (@TilakS710) December 26, 2023 × As a part of the highly anticipated first-ever India tour by Manchester United’s legendary player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a rare collection of football memorabilia will be auctioned for the first time featuring signed jerseys from his former teammates and renowned names like Paul Scholes, Peter Schmeichel, Ryan Giggs and Nemanja Vidic.

An ardent Manchester United fan and the founder of Ace of Pubs — India’s largest quizzing company, Tilak Gaurang Shah will be hosting the auction during Solskjaer’s three-city tour from February 9 to 11, starting from Bengaluru followed by Mumbai (February 10, 2024) and Delhi (February 10, 2024).

The auction will also see rare football boots and unique canvases autographed by Solskjaer. A few more special surprises will offer fans a one-off opportunity to own prized pieces from football history.

“This multi-city tour will hold real connections to moments that defined Solskjaer’s remarkable career and contribute significantly to football history. Each item represents a fragment of Solskjaer’s journey, making it more than just a purchase — it’s a chance for fans to own a piece of his enduring legacy,” commented Tilak, founder of Ace of Pubs.

This exceptional collection has been sourced by Tilak over a period of time and will aim to elevate the auction’s prestige and significance. With a base price of ₹25,000 for most of these coveted collectibles, sports enthusiasts will have an exclusive opportunity to acquire them.