LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Pat Cummins 10-for helps Australia beat Pakistan in second Test; take 2-0 lead in series

Melbourne, AustraliaEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Dec 29, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
main img

Pat Cummins took a10-wicket haul in the match. (Source: @CricketAus) Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Australia beat Pakistan by 79 runs in the second Test in Melbourne to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Pat Cummins led the effort from the front, taking a 10-wicket haul in the match.

Australia beat Pakistan by 79 runs in the second Test in Melbourne to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Pat Cummins led the effort from the front, taking a 10-wicket haul in the match.

More to follow...

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

RELATED

'Bumrah needed support but didn't get it,' says India skipper Rohit Sharma after loss in first Test vs SA

'Haris Rauf should have played Tests vs Australia instead of BBL,' says former Pak skipper Shahid Afridi

IND-W vs AUS-W: Litchfield, Perry orchestrate historic victory for Australia in 1st ODI against India