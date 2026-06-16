Why is this tiny fruit called nature's candy?

If you are travelling through the Middle East in late summer, you will likely encounter lively festivals celebrating a very special harvest. As the intense heat begins to wane, local farmers prepare to gather their most valuable crop. Dates, often referred to as nature's candy, have been a cultural and nutritional cornerstone of the region for thousands of years. With their natural sweetness and rich history, tasting fresh dates directly from the palm offers travellers an authentic Middle Eastern agricultural experience.

The Ancient 'King of Dates'

While dates are found globally, the Middle East remains the traditional heartland of this crop. The Medjool date, frequently dubbed the 'King of Dates,' is prized for its large size and soft, tender texture. Originating from regions like Jordan and Palestine, these dates offer a rich, honey-sweet flavour. Visiting the lush oases where they are grown provides insight into traditional farming practices. Because dates do not ripen simultaneously, harvesting is a highly labour-intensive process. Farmers must repeatedly check the palms and carefully pick the fruit one by one over several weeks.

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Exploring Iran's Harvest Festivals

For a truly historical travel experience, head to Bam in southeastern Iran. This UNESCO World Heritage site is famous for producing the Mazafati date, a dark, fleshy variety with high moisture content. Around September, the hot weather ripens the fruit, marking the start of a busy harvest period known locally as Khorma Pazan. Visitors can attend week-long harvest festivals near the ancient citadel, featuring music, traditional food, and the chance to taste fresh, juicy dates straight from the gardens.

Saudi Arabia's Sugary Delights

Saudi Arabia offers another essential stop for food-focused travellers. The country is renowned for cultivating Sukkari dates, whose name translates directly to 'sugary' in Arabic. These dates deliver an intensely sweet flavour, making them an indulgent local treat. Exploring local markets in Medina or Riyadh allows you to sample not only Sukkari but also the famous Ajwa dates. Ajwa dates are primarily grown in the Medina region and are celebrated for their distinctive raisin-like texture. Trying these different regional varieties side by side highlights the surprising diversity within a single fruit family.

A journey to explore the date harvest is an incredible way to experience Middle Eastern hospitality and farming heritage. When buying dates at local markets, look for plump, glossy fruits that yield slightly to the touch. Whether you enjoy them fresh or dried, these fruits offer a perfect, natural energy boost for a long day of sightseeing. Keep them sealed to maintain their freshness throughout your travels.