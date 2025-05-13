5 Trekking Trails in India That Even Beginners Can Conquer

A short and sweet trek that takes you to the gorgeous Deoria Tal lake, followed by a climb to Chandrashila peak for a panoramic view of the mighty Himalayas. Think sparkling lakes, dense forests, and endless mountain ranges.
Nag Tibba, also known as the "Serpent's Peak," is a paradise for those who love meadows bursting with wildflowers. The trails are well-maintained, the climbs are gentle.
Dayara Bugyal is high-altitude meadow trek boasts stunning views of snow-capped peaks and is perfect for those seeking a visual feast. Plus, it's a great option for families with trekker-in-training kids!
Triund offers stunning views of the Dhauladhar range, the trek is short and relatively easy, making it a perfect weekend getaway. Imagine waking up to a sunrise over the mountains – pure magic!
Valley of Flowers is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and for good reason. This beautiful valley comes alive with a riot of colors during the monsoon season. Think exotic blooms, meadows bursting with life, and some seriously soul-stirring scenery.