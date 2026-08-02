Why is this island shaped like a heart?

Located in the Pašman Channel of the Adriatic Sea, Galešnjak is a small Croatian islet that captures global attention for its perfect heart shape. While the world has many unusual landmasses, this island is one of the few naturally occurring heart-shaped objects on Earth. Measuring exactly 0.132 square kilometres, it remains a rare geographical phenomenon. Understanding its history and topography reveals why it has become a prominent destination.

A natural wonder formed by coastal elements

The distinct shape of Galešnjak is a direct result of natural erosion and sedimentation. Over thousands of years, the forces of nature and continuous sea currents have sculpted the island into its current contour. The coastline stretches for 1.55 kilometres, and its highest peak rises 36 metres above sea level. The island contains wild plants, a colony of small rabbits, wild pigeons, and olive and fig trees.

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Ancient history and Neolithic discoveries

While Galešnjak is currently uninhabited, recent archaeological research proves it was once a hub of human activity. In 2019, the University of Zadar discovered evidence that the island was inhabited during the early Neolithic era, more than 7,000 years ago. Researchers also found a complex stone structure dating back to between 6100 and 5400 BC. This underwater structure connected Galešnjak to the nearby island of Ričul, allowing communication between the two landmasses.

Mapping the island and modern tourism

The unusual shape of the island was first recorded in an 1806 atlas by Charles-François Beautemps-Beaupré, a cartographer for Napoleon. However, it gained widespread international fame only when Google Earth highlighted the island in February 2009. Today, Galešnjak is privately owned by the Jureško family, and it features no tourist facilities or man-made buildings. Because there are no commercial ferries, visitors must hire a chartered boat or yacht from Zadar or Pašman to reach the pebble beaches.