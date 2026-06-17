What makes this trek the most beautiful walk on Earth?

Tucked away in the South Island of New Zealand lies a 53.5-kilometre trail that has captivated hikers for over a century. Officially known as the Milford Track, this multi-day route through Fiordland National Park was famously dubbed "the finest walk in the world" by poet Blanche Baughan in 1908. Today, it remains a heavily sought-after destination for outdoor enthusiasts. From towering waterfalls to ancient rainforests, here is exactly what makes this journey so remarkable.

A Journey Through Fiordland National Park

The Milford Track spans between Lake Te Anau and the iconic Milford Sound. Because the trailheads are remote, walkers must take a boat to reach the starting point at Glade Wharf and another short boat ride from Sandfly Point at the finish. The entire walk generally takes four days to complete, requiring hikers to travel in one direction from south to north. Access is strictly managed by the Department of Conservation to protect the delicate environment, meaning only a limited number of people can walk the track each day during the Great Walks season from late October to late April.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Challenge of Mackinnon Pass

While the initial stages along the Clinton River are relatively flat, the track eventually demands a steep ascent. Walkers must climb to the highest point of the journey, Mackinnon Pass, which sits at an elevation of 1,154 metres. Discovered by explorer Quintin McKinnon in 1888, the pass offers walkers sweeping panoramic views of Lake Mintaro and the Clinton Canyon. The weather at the summit can change rapidly, often covering the area in thick cloud, making proper alpine gear essential.

Towering Waterfalls and Ancient Forests

One of the most significant highlights of the track is the side trip to Sutherland Falls. Dropping 580 metres in three distinct leaps from Lake Quill, it is one of the tallest waterfalls in New Zealand. Hikers also walk past Mackay Falls, which cascades down moss-covered rocks into a clear turquoise pool, and Bell Rock, a hollowed-out boulder large enough for a person to stand inside. The final stretch of the walk follows a wide, smooth path along the Arthur River, originally constructed by prison labourers in the 1890s.