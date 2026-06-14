Want a budget-friendly beach vacation? Try these countries

Many travellers assume that international beach holidays require massive savings. However, planning a coastal getaway does not have to drain your bank account. By choosing destinations where the exchange rate is favourable, Indian tourists can enjoy white-sand beaches and clear waters on a strict budget. If you are looking for an affordable overseas escape, here are three budget-friendly countries to consider for your next vacation.

Vietnam

Vietnam is rapidly becoming a favourite for budget-conscious travellers. While it is famous for its history, its coastline offers immense value. Coastal cities like Da Nang and the island of Phu Quoc feature premium resorts and public beaches for a fraction of the cost found in European destinations. According to recent tourism reports, a standard backpacker hostel in Vietnam costs between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per night. Furthermore, the quick e-visa process for Indian citizens reduces upfront travel expenses.

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Sri Lanka

Located just a short flight away from southern India, Sri Lanka provides a highly accessible tropical escape. The southern coast, particularly towns like Mirissa and Unawatuna, is known for its palm-fringed beaches and clear surfing waters. The local transport system, including scenic coastal trains, is remarkably cheap. Travellers can expect to spend roughly Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per day on local meals like rice and seafood curries. Because of the short flight distance, airfare to Colombo remains consistently low year-round.

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